Government safety commission warns of potentially deadly slings for infants

The slings are sold online by big name retailers Walmart.com and Amazon.com, as well as trendyhousehold.co.

WASHINGTON — Parents should stop using certain sling carriers for infants because they can allow a baby to fall or suffocate, according to a warning from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said the sling carriers do not comply with the federal safety standard for sling carriers and infants.

There are no brand markings on the slings, so the CPSC is telling parents to review their purchase to see if their sling is one that's included in their warning.

CPSC tested the slings which they say failed to meet the federal safety standards for sling carriers, including requirements for structural integrity and occupant retention, posing a fall hazard to babies.

The slings could also result in suffocation "because they fail to meet the federal safety standard’s requirements for restraint systems as the waist restraint can be used without the crotch restraint."

CPSC added that the slings don't come with any instructions to warn caregivers to keep the baby’s face clear to "prevent suffocation or safe positioning to prevent the baby from curling into a position with their chin resting on or near their chest."

CPSC said the manufacturers have not responded to their requests for a recall.

"The sling carriers are designed to be worn by an adult to carry an infant," CPSC said. "The carriers include an adjustable shoulder strap, black plastic buckle, and black hook-and-loop waist and crotch restraint. The exterior is solid navy fabric, and the interior colors and patterns vary. The following products, including the brands and product descriptions were found in the online listings. The brand name is not listed on the products."

Here's a list of slings the CPSC is warning about: