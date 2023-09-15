Government safety commission warns of potentially deadly slings for infants

WASHINGTON — Parents should stop using certain sling carriers for infants because they can allow a baby to fall or suffocate, according to a warning from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
The CPSC said the sling carriers do not comply with the federal safety standard for sling carriers and infants.
The slings are sold online by big name retailers Walmart.com and Amazon.com, as well as trendyhousehold.co.
There are no brand markings on the slings, so the CPSC is telling parents to review their purchase to see if their sling is one that's included in their warning.
CPSC tested the slings which they say failed to meet the federal safety standards for sling carriers, including requirements for structural integrity and occupant retention, posing a fall hazard to babies.
The slings could also result in suffocation "because they fail to meet the federal safety standard’s requirements for restraint systems as the waist restraint can be used without the crotch restraint."
CPSC added that the slings don't come with any instructions to warn caregivers to keep the baby’s face clear to "prevent suffocation or safe positioning to prevent the baby from curling into a position with their chin resting on or near their chest."
CPSC said the manufacturers have not responded to their requests for a recall.
"The sling carriers are designed to be worn by an adult to carry an infant," CPSC said. "The carriers include an adjustable shoulder strap, black plastic buckle, and black hook-and-loop waist and crotch restraint. The exterior is solid navy fabric, and the interior colors and patterns vary. The following products, including the brands and product descriptions were found in the online listings. The brand name is not listed on the products."
Here's a list of slings the CPSC is warning about:
- Brand: Biayxms
Description: Wrap Baby Carrier, Stretchy Infant Sling, Adjustable Strap Hands Free Holder
Manufacturer/Distributor/Seller: Monasi Products, Inc.
Sold at: Walmart.com
- Brand: Brottfor
Description: Baby Carrier Blue, Wrap Baby Carrier Stretchy Infant Sling Adjustable Strap Hands Free Holder
Manufacturer/Distributor/Seller: Eliward Foryton Co., Ltd. D/B/A Brottfor, of Doniphan, Missouri
Sold at: Walmart.com
- Brand: Carolily Finery
Description: Carolilly Wrap Baby Carrier, Infant Sling, Adjustable Strap Hands Free Holder
Manufacturer/Distributor/Seller: Shanghai Leiyuan Energy Technology Co., Ltd., of China
Sold at: Walmart.com
- Brand: Gotydi
Description: GOTYDI Baby Carrier with Safety Lock Comfortable Infant Sling Breathable Baby Holder Adjustable Infant Wrap Ergonomic Holder Wrap for Easy Wearing Carrying of Newborn
Manufacturer/Distributor/Seller: Shanghaifuniuzhin-engkejiyouxiangongsi D/B/A Gotydi, Inc., of China
Sold at: Walmart.com
- Brand: Musuos
Description: Musuos Wrap Baby Carrier, Stretchy Infant Sling, Adjustable Strap Hands Free Holder
Manufacturer/Distributor/Seller: Shenzhenshimeihuida-wangluokejiyouxiangongsi, of China
Sold at: Walmart.com
Brand: N\C
Description: NC Newborn Baby Swaddle with Sling TC Cotton Baby Carrier
Manufacturer/Distributor/Seller: Hainanfeitengdayi-dianzishangwuyouxiangongsi D/B/A feitengdayi, of China
Sold at: Amazon.com
Brand: Topboutique
Description: Topboutique Baby Carrier, Blue - Infant Sling, Perfect for Newborn Babies
Manufacturer/Distributor/Seller: Topboutique LLC
Sold at: Walmart.com
Brand: Vera Natura
Description: Child Sling Baby Carrier Wrap Swaddling Nursing Papoose Pouch Front Carry For Newborn Baby
Manufacturer/Distributor/Seller: Runwaer Style Trade, Inc., of Laramie, Wyoming
Sold at: Walmart.com
Brand: N/A
Shoulder Sling Baby Carrier
Manufacturer/Distributor/Seller: Trendy Household
Sold at: Trendyhousehold.co