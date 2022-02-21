Expect to pay more for avocados at the grocery store and restaurants after a brief ban on imports from Mexico.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — That avocado toast you crave could start costing you even more in the coming weeks but the price increase should only be temporary.

The U.S. Embassy announced Friday that Washington is lifting a ban on inspections of Mexican avocados, freeing the way for exports to resume into the country.

This comes after the federal government suspended all imports of avocados from Mexico to the United States on Feb. 11. The halt was in response to a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico receiving a threat.



One week later, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, (USDA) announced it was restarting the avocado inspection program in Mexico clearing the way for the United States to start receiving shipments once again. The concern now is the week Mexican avocado imports into the United States stopped and the impact of that void on supply and cost.

For some perspective, the United States received around 29.7 million pounds of avocados the week of Feb. 6-13, according to the Haas Avocado Board. Even with the ban on Mexican avocado imports happening during this time period, data from Haas shows Mexican avocados accounted for 81.5% of that 29.7 million pounds imported into the United States.



It's why experts suggest a temporary avocado shortage could be on the horizon and when supply is short and demand remains, prices can and usually will increase until the supply returns.

Before the Mexican avocado suspension, the average avocado price was $1.21 which is 29% higher than it was the same time last year, according to data from the Haas Avocado Board.



Don't be shocked if you find yourself paying even more for the fruit at grocery stores and restaurants in the near future.

The good news is the predicted avocado price hike should only be temporary until supply from Mexico to the United States returns to normal levels.