3 steps to stop apps from tracking your precise location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's been a lot of talks recently about apps like Instagram tracking the precise location of its users and how that data could impact user privacy.

Hank Schless, Senior Manager of Security Solutions at Lookout, a security software company, offered three simple steps smartphone users can take to protect their location information online.

Check location permissions on all apps and services

You may have given apps access to your location without even realizing it. Check which apps have that location access on your phone by going to your phone Settings > Privacy> Location Services. This will allow you to see which apps on your phone currently have location services turned on so you can make any necessary changes.

Check your settings regularly

According to Lookout, it’s not unusual for an app to update its default settings (which could include tracking your location) without your knowledge or consent. That’s why it’s important to regularly check privacy settings to make sure your information is protected.

Read the fine print

Don’t agree to an app's terms and conditions without reading what those terms and conditions are. Make sure you’re aware of the information and data each app is collecting and how that data is being used.

