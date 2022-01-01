Chester County man becomes 'Powerball First Millionaire of the Year'

Pennsylvania Lottery player Brian Mineweaser was awarded $1 million on New Year's, which he plans to use to put his four kids through college.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Chester County resident Brian Mineweaser was the lucky winner of the $1 million Pennsylvania Lottery, becoming the "Powerball First Millionaire of the Year."

Mineweaser was randomly selected in a drawing and told the good news just after midnight on New Year's, during ABC’s live broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022.”

He had originally won a special Pa. Lottery online prize drawing that allowed him the opportunity to have a shot at the $1 million grand prize, according to the Pa. Lottery.

“It’s just so surreal!” said Mineweaser. “It’s amazing to win $1 million! This will help me put my four kids through college.”

Mineweaser's luck didn't stop there, in addition to the $1 million, he was also awarded $2,022 for winning the Pa. Lottery online prize drawing and an at-home New Year’s Eve party package, that included a $10,000 cash prize, said the Pa. Lottery.

“The Pennsylvania Lottery congratulates Brian on his $1 million Powerball prize,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “It was exciting to watch the winning moment live on television."