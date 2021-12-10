National Insurance Crime Bureau releases annual report of top 10 most stolen vehicles in the US

The Ford full size pick-up was the number one most targeted vehicle by thieves for the second year in a row, according to the report.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has released its 2020 "Hot Wheels" report, which identified the top 10 most stolen vehicles in the United States.

The Ford full size pick-up was the number one most targeted vehicle by thieves for the second year in a row, according to the report. The Chevrolet full size pick-up was the second most targeted.

The report examines vehicle theft data submitted by law enforcement across the United States through the National Crime Information Center, (NCIC). Then, the National Insurance Crime Bureau determines the most targeted makes, models, and model years per year.

“Auto thefts saw a dramatic increase in 2020 versus 2019 in part due to the pandemic, an economic downturn, law enforcement realignment, depleted social and schooling programs, and, in still too many cases, owner complacency," David Glawe, president and CEO of the NICB, said. “For many people, a car is the second largest investment they will ever make behind a home. No matter what kind of vehicle you have, take steps to protect your investment – lock your car and take your keys.”

The NICB offered some tips in their report on how to protect your vehicle from theft. They are listed below.

Use common sense

Remove your keys from the ignition

Lock your doors/close your windows

Park in a well-lit area

Utilize a warning device; popular devices include:

Audible alarms

Steering column collars

Steering wheel/brake pedal lock

Brake locks

Wheel locks

Theft deterrent decals

Identification markers in or on vehicle

VIN etching

Micro-dot marking

Utilize a immobilizing device; popular devices include:

Smart keys

Fuse cut-offs

Kill switches

Starter, ignition, and fuel pump disablers

Wireless ignition authentication

Use a tracking device

According to the NICB, "some systems employ 'telematics' which combine GPS and wireless technologies to allow remote monitoring of a vehicle. If the vehicle is moved, the system will alert the owner and the vehicle can be tracked via computer."

Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422) or by submitting a form on the National Insurance Crime Bureau's website.

To learn more about the report, check out the charts above and below:















