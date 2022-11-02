How to be fuel-efficient as gas prices continue to soar

Gas prices are hitting their highest marks in years, amid winter weather and rising geopolitical tensions.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Prices at the pump continue to climb, and there doesn’t seem to be any signs of relief.

“Generally speaking, the surge in gas prices usually starts in March so [the fact] that we’re getting it now is a little worrisome because we’re going to get a double dose when March rolls around,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Bursts of winter weather across the U.S. have driven up demand for heating oil.

Rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine are also a major factor, as are other geopolitical disruptions overseas.

”The UAE has seen terrorist attacks, unrest in Libya, and protests in Kazakhstan, all of these being oil producers, obviously has sent oil prices up on the increased risk that there could be some sort of disruption at a time when global demand is continuing to rebound,” explained De Haan.

The average price for a gallon of gas in central Pennsylvania is currently $3.67, according to AAA.

Experts say there are ways to get more out of your tank while these high prices stick around, like using cruise control on highways.

“If you can keep your foot off the gas pedal, that will really help,” said Doni Lee Spiegel, public relations manager at AAA Central Penn. “When you hit that 50 miles per hour mark and higher, that’s when your vehicle is really going to start guzzling that gas down.”

Spiegel says consolidating trips can also cut fuel costs.

“If you have a few errands you need to do, if you can hit them all at the same time, that will help you save gas and mileage as well,” she explained.

De Haan adds there are cheaper times to fuel up than others throughout the week.

“Early in the week tends to be better than the weekend, prices tend to be a little lower,” he said. “[There’s] less traffic at the stations filling their tanks early in the week.”

Analysts like De Haan also suggest you shop around.

“There’s always a gap of potential for you to save if you’re aware of where those low prices are,” he explained.

Petroleum analysts say we could see prices start to fall by the end of the year.

A potential nuclear deal between the U.S. and Iran could also help that happen.

In the meantime, you can use the GasBuddy website or mobile app to help you shop around and see where the lowest gas prices are in your neighborhood.