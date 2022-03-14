New car prices are going up, especially for these 3 brands

The days of dealership discounts are done: 82% of new car buyers paid above MSRP at the beginning of 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For those in the market for a new car, they should be prepared to pay more than the listed price.

In fact, according to the automotive industry website Edmunds.com, 82% of new car buyers in January 2022 paid above the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP).

Here are the three brands costing consumers the most above-sticker price, according to Edmunds data:

Cadillac

New Cadillac buyers in January 2022 paid, on average, $4,048 above MSRP. Edmunds pointed out the redesigned Escalade is mostly responsible for the premium pricing.

Land Rover

Land Rover also sold for thousands above the sticker price. The average premium paid in January 2022 was $2,565 above MSRP. New car buyers paid even more for the Range Rover model.

Kia

According to Edmunds data, consumers paid $2,289 on average above MSRP in January 2022 for a Kia. Edmunds noted there wasn’t just one vehicle in the Kia lineup going above sticker price. While the Telluride model has been selling above MSRP since its 2020 inception, Edmunds pointed out that all three Sorento models, the Carnival minivan and the Stinger also contributed to the mark-ups.

That’s not to say people can’t find a new car for less than the sticker price. Edmunds data shows vehicles from Alfa Romeo, Volvo and Lincoln sold, on average, for less than the manufacturer’s suggested retail price in January 2022.

Keep in mind though, vehicles from those manufacturers cost more than $50,000 on average in January 2022, and that’s with those vehicles selling below MSRP.

