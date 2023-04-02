York Expo Center's indoor arena has a new name: the UPMC Arena

The 114,000-square-foot arena receives more than 750,000 visitors year-round and is home to more than 50 annual events.

YORK, Pa. — The York Expo Center on Monday announced its arena will have a new name.

Formerly known as the Weis Markets Arena, the Utz Arena and the Toyota Arena since its construction in 2003, the building's new name is the UPMC Arena, the Expo Center said.

The building's new name is part of a partnership between the Expo Center and UPMC, and further strengthens both entities' shared vision and commitment to the York County community, the Expo Center said.

Located on the Expo Center's 87-acre property, the UPMC Arena is an indoor arena that hosts trade and consumer shows, motorsports, sporting events and car shows.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with UPMC as they become the naming rights sponsor of the UPMC Arena at the York Expo Center," said Expo Center CEO Bryan Blair. "Over the last few years UPMC has sponsored Heroes Appreciation Day at the York State Fair and we hope that this extended partnership can evolve into additional opportunities for UPMC to utilize our facilities as they continue to be a premier health care provider in our region.”

The York Expo Center is one of the largest event venues in Pennsylvania. Becoming a naming rights sponsor serves as an essential component in the development of York County, making UPMC a valuable community partner in providing essential local, regional and national business commerce, civic engagement, educational, entertainment and sports events, the Expo Center said.