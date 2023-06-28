Yamaha to end its snowmobile business

The company cited sustainability concerns among the reasons for its decision.

MINNEAPOLIS — Yamaha Motor announced it will end its snowmobile business after 55 years in the industry.

The company will end the sale of its snowmobiles in North America through the 2025 model year, according to a release.

Yamaha cited difficulty continuing a "sustainable business" in the snowmobile market. The company said it would instead focus on its other business activities and growing new markets.

The company said it would ensure parts availability and service even after the snowmobiles final production happens.

The Japan-based company added that its production of 2024 models in still underway and scheduled for fall delivery.

Yamaha's move away from the snowmobile market could prove beneficial to its two Minnesota-based rivals in Arctic Cat and Polaris.

There are approximately 220,000 registered snowmobiles in the state and the industry's economic impact is valued at more than $1 billion, according to the Minnesota United Snowmobile Association.

