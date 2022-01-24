Wegman's will host virtual hiring event on Tuesday for 16 stores across Pennsylvania

The company said it is looking to fill nearly 400 part- and full-time positions. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

YORK, Pa. — Wegmans Food Markets announced it will host a virtual hiring event on Tuesday to fill nearly 400 part- and full-time positions in 16 stores across Pennsylvania.

Available positions include customer service roles throughout the stores in merchandising, service, culinary, and perishable departments, the company said.

All interviews for this event will be conducted virtually, via phone, with no video included.

The event will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Interested applicants are encouraged to submit an online application in advance of the hiring event.

A member of the Wegmans hiring team will then contact applicants to schedule a time for a phone interview, the company said.

Additional background on Wegmans jobs: