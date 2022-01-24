Wegman's will host virtual hiring event on Tuesday for 16 stores across Pennsylvania

YORK, Pa. — Wegmans Food Markets announced it will host a virtual hiring event on Tuesday to fill nearly 400 part- and full-time positions in 16 stores across Pennsylvania.
Available positions include customer service roles throughout the stores in merchandising, service, culinary, and perishable departments, the company said.
All interviews for this event will be conducted virtually, via phone, with no video included.
The event will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Interested applicants are encouraged to submit an online application in advance of the hiring event.
A member of the Wegmans hiring team will then contact applicants to schedule a time for a phone interview, the company said.
Additional background on Wegmans jobs:
- Applicants may be eligible for a sign-on bonus of up to $500 for all full-time and select part-time positions.
- Wegmans has a long-standing reputation as an exceptional employer, offering flexible scheduling, industry-leading benefits and premium pay on Sundays and holidays.
- Wegmans also offers an employee scholarship program available to both full-time and part-time employees.
- Wegmans promotes from within and has announced future plans for additional stores in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, New York City, and Pennsylvania.
- For 24 consecutive years, Wegmans has ranked high on FORTUNE magazine’s list of “The 100 Best Companies to Work For,” placing fourth in 2021. Wegmans also ranked #1 on the list of Best Workplaces in Retail. In addition, Wegmans was named as the top company on PEOPLE’s 2021 list of Companies that Care.