UPMC announces plans to raise minimum wage for entry-level positions to $18 an hour by 2025

PITTSBURGH — UMPC on Thursday announced plans to increase the minimum wage for entry-level workers to $18 an hour by 2025 at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport-area hospitals, outpatient clinics, ambulatory centers and other facilities.

The pledge is part of an effort to "support its workforce, recruit new employees and continue to be the employer of choice in health care," UMPC said in a press release.

Minimum starting wages for entry-level positions at UPMC’s additional sites in Southwest Pennsylvania, Western Pennsylvania, Western Maryland and Southwest New York will reach $18 an hour by January 2026, the healthcare system said.

This action, based on UPMC's continual evaluation of the market, "solidifies its reputation as a highly desirable employer, with industry-leading total compensation packages, a focus on work-life balance and significant opportunities for career advancement," UPMC said.

With nearly 95,000 employees across all facilities, UPMC is the largest non-government employer in Pennsylvania.

"In 2016, we were the first health care system in Pennsylvania to announce and achieve $15 an hour and this next step demonstrates our commitment to support our workforce and attract new talent," said John Galley, UPMC senior vice president and human resources officer. "Once again, UPMC is the first health care employer in the state to make this commitment, and we are proud to lead the way to $18 an hour.

“In addition to this adjustment to our entry-level wages, we aggressively move our salary ranges each year as the market moves, to ensure we remain the health care employer of choice. At $18 an hour, UPMC employees will earn more than double the current minimum wage in Pennsylvania.”

Those making $18 an hour and taking full advantage of UPMC's robust salary and benefits package will earn the equivalent of $27 an hour, the healthcare system said.

Benefits available to UPMC employees include:

retirement savings plan with a percentage match by UPMC

defined benefit pension plan paid entirely by UPMC

merit program rewarding eligible employees for their performance

tuition assistance for employees and their families

first dollar health care coverage for entry-level positions

paid parental leave

comprehensive health insurance

generous paid time off

new benefits in 2023

subsidized emergency and backup child and senior care options

increased fertility benefits

“We are particularly pleased to offer entry-level employment where there are many opportunities to join UPMC to build upon technical skills and training," said Galley. "UPMC employees consistently demonstrate their commitment by providing exceptional patient care and customer service.

"And as part of UPMC's dedication to our valued employees, we provide career pathways with financial support to help all employees grow and learn so that they can stretch their knowledge and skills and advance their careers.”