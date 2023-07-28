Tattered Flag Brewery and Still Works announces it will close on October 1

The Middletown-based brewery said the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and rising costs due to inflation were too much to overcome.

After seven years of operation, Tattered Flag Brewery and Still Works will close its doors on October 1, its owners said Friday on Facebook.

The Middletown, Dauphin County brewery's announcement said the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and rising costs due to inflation were too much to overcome.

Opened by military veteran Pat Devlin and some of his high school friends, Tattered Flag began operations in 2015 at the former Elks building in Middletown.

In addition to its home base on the first block of South Union Street in Middletown, Tattered Flag also has tap rooms in Lancaster and Gettysburg.

"Had we known the pandemic was coming, we would not have expanded as quickly as we did," the announcement said. "When the Covid shutdowns happened, we resigned ourselves to the fact that we would likely go out of business…but Pat said, 'Let’s do as much good as we can before the end.'

"So we made hand sanitizer and fought like hell to survive. Unfortunately, the pandemic and the resulting inflation/labor crisis have finally caught up to us."

The brewery's owners said those interested in trying to help are encourage to visit the brewery as often as possible before it closes.

"And when you do, take good care of our amazing staff," the brewery said in its Facebook post.