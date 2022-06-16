Supply chain issues impact air conditioning unit repairs

One local HVAC company says they're waiting weeks to get parts for air conditioning units.

YORK, Pa. — Now that the heat is rising, calls for air conditioning services are on the rise.

One Way Mechanical worker, Andrew Darby, often replaces AC units on the job. He says he will get hundreds of calls for this specific repair job over the summer.

However, the process to fix all AC units these coming months will be more difficult compared to years past, largely due to supply chain issues.

Darby says his company is dealing with a backlog of components needed to keep AC units running, causing increasingly longer wait times.

“You see it at the grocery store, you see it with everything, AC parts are no different," explained Darby. “A couple years ago, you used to be able to go to the supply house and get things the same day. Now we’re looking at wait times of a week, two weeks, sometimes a few months.”

At Blik’s Auto Collision in Camp Hill, AC parts, like radiators and compressors, are readily available for cars they service. However, smaller components can be harder to find, according to Michael Blik.

“It’s the more mechanical aspect like hoses and different coolers that can be tricky to get," said Blik.

According to Blik, if auto parts stores and warehouses are low on AC supplies, then they’re on a national backlog.

As for home AC units, Andrew Darby urges customers to get their AC maintenance done as soon as possible in order to avoid delays in service.