Super Bowl creates big boom in business for bars and restaurants

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Super Bowl Sunday is a big night for restaurants and bars across the country, including in Central Pennsylvania.

For Underdog Sports Bar and Grill in Swatara Township, the day means selling lots of chicken wings.

“We sell around 16,000 to 17,000 wings so we have to bring people in the morning to set everything up for all day,” said Jose Chavez, general manager of Underdog.

The restaurant has its Super Bowl system down to a science.

Workers line up dozens of wing pick-up orders and separate them by name and time.

“Later [in the day] is when it gets more chaotic so sometimes we have to use some extra tables with more times on it,” said Chavez.

Preparations started bright and early at Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar in downtown Harrisburg too.

”We have about 400 pounds of wings downstairs and I would expect them to all be gone by the end of the day,” said Arooga’s general manager, James Zentichko.

After the last two years, and despite rising product costs, both restaurants are excited to have a Super Bowl Sunday that’s much closer to normal.

”It’s been tough the last couple years with restrictions and the amount of people we were allowed to have in here and staffing in general and stuff like that so for this year to be fully staffed, fully operational, and everything going nuts it’s really nice to have everything happening,” said Zentichko.

At both businesses, it’s all hands on deck to help serve every customer that comes through the doors.

“We have a very good team, they all help each other and support each other,” said Chavez.

“We have everybody who works for us here right now today and getting ready to do everything so we should be in great shape,” added Zentichko.