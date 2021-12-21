Strike at Kellogg comes to a close; workers to return Monday

The contract covers approximately 1,400 workers represented by the union at plants in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

NEW YORK — A strike at Kellogg that has gone on since early October has ended after workers voted to ratify a new labor contract at the company’s four U.S. cereal plants.

Kellogg said Tuesday that the new contract provides immediate, across-the-board wage increases and enhanced benefits for all. It also provides an accelerated, defined path to top-tier wages, a major sticking point for workers.