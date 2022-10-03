York woman reopens small business after closing due to COVID-19 pandemic

Garden Gate Fine Foods is back up-and-running at the Penn Market.

YORK, Pa. — Garden Gate Fine Foods' owner Susan Booker has reopened her storefront; she's now back at Penn Market after closing at the end of 2021.

"My client base really wasn't all I needed: I needed a few more clients and I was really interested in coming back here," Booker said. "I live in the neighborhood and I support the area."

Booker was stationed at Penn Market when she first opened her small business but she sold different food items then: entrées, sides, salads, etc. This time, she wanted something different, something that highlighted one key food but would keep bringing customers back.

"I had come up with this crème brulée brownie which people have described as 'love in a bite,'" she said. "It's a really delicious, delicious brownie. I thought 'Well, maybe I should just do brownies.'"

It's become easier for Booker as she is not making as many entrées and sides to put out daily and the sweets haven't slowed down business.

The day after her reopening and ribbon cutting, she sold out of brownies. One York customer ordered 50 pieces in one purchase.

"I give it to my son, one of my friends, you know, I can't eat all of this stuff," John Tripas of York said.

Booker is hopeful her storefront will grow as she feels right at home at Penn Market with its invigorating environment.

Though savory food items will not be regularly available, she intends to make a weekly menu for customers to order from and buy to-go.