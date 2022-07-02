York County center introduced to help build small businesses

Officials with the York County Economic Alliance said the new resource center will continue to bring the small business community in York County closer together.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Economic Alliance (YCEA) launched the new Bloom Business Empowerment Center in downtown York today.

The new center will provide support to help accelerate small business startup, growth and success in York County. The Bloom Center will also provide small businesses a variety of grants and loans.

Officials with the YCEA said the new resource center will continue to bring the small business community in York County closer together.

"I love this community that has taken me in and have grown to love all of the businesses and the opportunity of the YCEA to provide that support," said Bloom's executive director Sully Pinos. "So it's just a fantastic opportunity for YCEA to continue to be a resource for the community."

The York County Economic Alliance says it has raised more than $1.7 million dollars in capital to launch and deploy these enhanced business support services.