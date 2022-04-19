New shop in York aims to eliminate waste

The store's owner said they hope to give people an option to live a more eco-friendly lifestyle and be more environmentally-conscious.

YORK, Pa. — A new and different kind of shop is opening its doors later this week in York County: the new zero waster refill shop "Refillism" opens Friday.

The store, opening on Earth Day, will bring shopping options that are eco-friendly, zero waste, refillable, and reusable.

The store's owner said she hopes to give people an option to live a more eco-friendly lifestyle and be more environmentally conscious.

"We have to take care of the environment," owner Elizabeth Bower said. "Your money is your vote, so if we start using the things that we already have, we are telling manufacturers that we don't want to keep using single-use products."

The store is located on Beaver Street in downtown York.

A grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on April 22 at 11 a.m.