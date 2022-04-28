New entrepreneurial excellence center opens in Lebanon County

The Myerstown branch of the center will work in conjunction with the Lebanon offices and will add their own programming and networking specific to Myerstown.

MYERSTOWN, Pa. — Lebanon County's Center for Entrepreneurial Excellence held a ribbon cutting event for its new branch in Myerstown on Thursday.

The center provides services ranging from networking opportunities, to business workshops, to a resource library.

The Myerstown branch of the center will work in conjunction with the Lebanon offices and will add its own programming and networking specific to the Myerstown region.

The president of Myerstown Vitality Partnership, Lisa Liskey, said she hopes this new center can help more businesses come to Myerstown.

"I would say we're probably 95% small businesses in this area – mom and pop shops, we have a lot of those," said Liskey. "We have a lot of independent, small businesses that maybe don't have a brick and shop mortar, but they have a vision, and they're currently selling from their home. We want to be able to help them grow that into something larger."