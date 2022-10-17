A Lancaster/Lebanon group is highlighting two local, female entrepreneurs in honor of National Women's Small Business Month

In honor of October being National Women's Small Business Month, a local group is highlighting two strong female entrepreneurs.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — In honor of October being National Women's Small Business Month, a local group is highlighting two strong female entrepreneurs. Now, FOX43 is sharing how they're inspiring other women to get involved.

“I had a dream ten years ago, that I wanted to build a town for kids to play in,” Tiny Town Owner Hannah Harris said. “To use their imagination to the fullest."



Hannah Harris turned that dream into a reality, opening Tiny Town in Lancaster. The space has eleven luxury play areas for kids to learn and grow, year-round.

“It's all vital and important, especially post-COVID,” Harris said. “It's super important that we get our kids out and we get them socializing with other children."

But she didn't do it alone. She says that Tiny Town wouldn't be here today without guidance from SCORE Professional Women's Network.

“We presently have over 800 clients and since August, our chapter has delivered almost 400 hours of mentoring for our clients,” SCORE Mentor and Co-Chair Linda Toth said.

While Tiny Town usually plays host to a younger crowd, SCORE is holding its upcoming community event there Wednesday at 6 p.m. on Janet Avenue.

“We're asking our presenters, if they could go back in time...what advice would they give themselves?” Toth said.



Harris is one of two successful female business owners being honored.



Nichole Kambesis, owner of a local MaidPro, is also sharing her business journey. She is now a SCORE mentor herself.

Both business owners hope to inspire other women to be unafraid to go after their dreams.

“It’s empowering, not only for me but for my children,” Harris said. “They get to see what growing a business is like.”

If you can't make it out on Oct. 19, SCORE is also hosting a virtual event on the 20th.