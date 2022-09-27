Learn about Saint Rocco’s Treats, with the co-founder

Kolby Rush, co-founder of Saint Rocco’s Treats, joined FOX43 to discuss his business, which specializes in transparent treats made with human-grade ingredients.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Saint Rocco’s Treats' founders, Kolby and Kaleb Rush, like many others, returned home from college in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Through a lifelong love for dogs, a passion for entrepreneurship, and the knowledge of dog treat craftsmanship thanks to their dad and grandpa, the young men began to wonder how they could use their skills and knowledge to have an impact on the world, according to the business' website.

It was then when they realized there was a gap in the pet food industry to provide wholesome, transparent treats made with human-grade ingredients, and Saint Rocco's Treats was born.

The name of the business, also according to the business' website, comes from Saint Rocco, who spent his days as a doctor, healing all those who were ill. The story goes that he eventually became ill himself, and a dog came to his side, licked his wounds, and fed him bread each day until he recovered.

The treats are made with five simple ingredients and human grade protein: olive oil, potato flour, seasonings like pumpkin, peanut butter, sweet potato, bacon, or cheese depending on the flavor, according to Kolby Rush.

Rush joined FOX43 to discuss his business, and the sorts of treats they offer to our four-legged friends.