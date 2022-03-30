York County high school holds business expo for students

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A popular business exposition makes a return to York County, drawing in dozens of employers.
Spring Grove Area High School hosted their annual business expo in Jackson Township this week, giving their students an opportunity to connect with local businesses.
Attendees also had a chance to discuss career paths and current job opportunities.
Organizers said the expo is a great way for students to test the career skills they've already learned in school.
"We have a whole course called career skills run by our fabulous business department, so I love being able to see the students translate all of those skills that they are learning and apply them in a real-life situation," said Learning Support Teacher Kristen King. "What they're learning is really helping them, you know, catapult them to the next, next level, next chapter of their lives."
More than 60 employers were at the first business expo held by Spring Grove Area High School in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.