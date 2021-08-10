'Ho ho help' for small businesses this holiday season, with Barbara Corcoran

Barbara Corcoran joined FOX43 on Oct. 7 to discuss how small businesses can not only survive, but thrive this holiday season.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The holidays are closer than you think.

The business shark says that it's important to support small businesses year-round, but especially during the holiday season. After all, it's already difficult to mail things on time throughout the year, but during a pandemic, it's hard for smaller businesses to compete with large corporations.

Corcoran said that as a small business, winning customer loyalty is key, as well as getting enough help.

Corcoran is continuing her series of web seminars on Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. ET. "Business Unusual, Smart Advice for Small Business," is available to all small businesses—stores, restaurants, online merchants, and more.

Users can register to view every webinar live here. Questions can be submitted by responding to any of Corcoran’s social media posts about the webinar series or by calling 1-888-BARBARA.