City of York launches second round of Small Business COVID-19 Grant Program

The City of York Department of Economic and Community Development has launched the second round of the Small Business COVID-19 Grant Program, according to a press release.

The program starts back up on Sept. 1, and grant funds of up to $10,000 will "be awarded to eligible, for-profit small businesses located within the City of York, who are struggling financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic," also according to the release.

"We have seen the devastating impact the pandemic has had on our businesses and our local economy; that impact has been multiplied for our small businesses," Director of Economic and Community Development, Nona Watson said. "We want to give grant funding to the businesses who need it most at this time and we are fortunate to be in the position to do that with existing COVID relief funding."

To be eligible for the Small Business COVID-19 Grant Program, a business must:

Own a legally formed business within the city of York with 10 or fewer employees

Earn $1 million or less in annual gross revenues

Be current on all city taxes and currently licensed as a business within the City of York

Have been open and operating in the city as of 9/1/2020 or before as documented by the date of the business' city operating license and by revenues earned in 2020

Be located within a low-income census tract

Have not received any other CARES Act assistance for the business

Applicants may apply for up to $10,000 but the amounts allocated are based on the deemed need of the applicant's business. Funds for this grant program are federally allocated through Community Development Block Grants (CDBG). The money can be used for "eligible CDBG-related costs such as utilities, salaries/payroll, and rent/mortgage payments," the release went on.