Barbara Corcoran discusses her new webinar to help small businesses

YORK, Pa. — Businesswoman and Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran spoke with FOX43's Jackie De Tore on May 19 about her free webinar geared towards helping small businesses come back stronger this summer.

It will include advice on "how they can make up lost ground and revenue from last year's summer that wasn't, how to reach customers and let them know they are open again, or if this is their first year in business, how to engage and build a customer base," according to her team.

The seminar, "Business Unusual with Barbara Corcoran," will be hosted on May 19 at 2 p.m. EST and is available to all small businesses -- stores, restaurants, online merchants, and more. It is part of a series of seminars.

Users can register to view every webinar live here. Questions can be submitted by responding to any of Corcoran’s social media posts about the new webinar series or by calling 1-888-BARBARA.