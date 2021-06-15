Amazon's new program aims to support Black-owned businesses

Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator program will provide financial assistance, business education and mentorship, marketing and promotion, and more.

YORK, Pa. — The past year has been rough on businesses across the United States, but especially on those owned by people of color. This is why Amazon has launched a new program aimed at helping Black entrepreneurs recover from the damage of COVID-19.

"Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator program aims to build sustainable equity and growth for Black entrepreneurs by enabling their success as sellers in its store," the company said. The program will provide "financial assistance, business education and mentorship, and marketing and promotion to enable economic advancement for Black entrepreneurs."

As noted by Amazon, Black Americans make up 14% of the United States' adult population, but only 6% of U.S. retail business owners. In an effort to address this, Amazon Manager Brandi Neloms joined FOX43 on June 15 to discuss the new program, how the company is helping communities of color, and even how to apply for a $10,000 grant.