All Sheetz customers will get $2 off any burrito alongside any purchase made in the store or with the Sheetz app, the retailer said.

ALTOONA, Pa. — This Thursday is the day we celebrate National Burrito Day, and the Mid-Atlantic convenience store chain Sheetz announced it will join the fun with a special offer for fans of the tightly wrapped pockets of perfection.

The offer is good on April 6-7 only, Sheetz said.

The promotion is valid at all of Sheetz’s 670+ locations by adding offer under OFFERZ tab of the Sheetz app. Limit 1 per Rewardz member.

Burritos can be ordered on the app or in store with any other purchase to receive discounted pricing.



