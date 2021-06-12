Sheetz names new president and CEO

Travis Sheetz, the nephew of Sheetz founder Bob Sheetz, will assume the role starting in Jan. 2022.

Sheetz announced today that Travis Sheetz, the nephew of Sheetz founder Bob Sheetz, will be the convenience chain's new president and CEO.

Joe Sheetz, the previous CEO, will continue to support the company by serving on the company's board of directors, and in its finance and legal departments, according to the press release.

Travis Sheetz started with the company as a real estate site selector before becoming director of the company's marketing department. He then became Vice President of Operations and Executive Vice President of Operations before being promoted to President and COO in 2018, also according to the press release. He has a bachelor of science in finance from Penn State University, and an M.B.A. from Vanderbilt University.

“I am extremely humbled for the opportunity to carry out my Uncle’s mission for this company and ensure the family values he instilled when he founded Sheetz in 1952 continue in the future,” Travis Sheetz said. “I look forward to building on the success and innovation Sheetz exhibited during my brother’s time as CEO. Sheetz will continue to put our people first, bring innovation to our industry and fulfill our vision to create the business that will put the Sheetz as we know it today out of business.“