Shapiro touts leading pharmaceutical manufacturer's expansion into Chester County facility

Purolite, an Ecolab company based in King of Prussia, will invest at least $190 million into the local economy and create a minimum of 170 new jobs, Shapiro said.

LANDENBERG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday that a manufacturer of high-quality resins used to make life-saving drugs will expand and create the first U.S. operations of its Global Biologics Division in Chester County.

Purolite, an Ecolab company based in King of Prussia, is a leading manufacturer of specialty purification resins for water, industrial, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications, Shapiro said in a press release.

The company will invest at least $190 million into the local economy and create a minimum of 170 new jobs over the next five years, according to Shapiro, who made the announcement in an effort to highlight to his pledge to support businesses and accelerate economic growth in the Commonwealth.

The new facility will be located at 380 Starr Road in Landenberg in Chester County, Shapiro said.

Shapiro said his administration has prioritized attracting businesses to Pennsylvania and retaining those already operating here, and his first budget proposal includes significant investments in growth and economic development for businesses, workers and communities.

Shapiro said he has overseen a renewed focus on economic growth, and his Administration recently announced that Little Leaf Farms will open Pennsylvania's largest indoor-grown leafy greens production facility that is expected to create 170 new jobs in Carbon County, and Shank's Extracts will make a $30.5 million investment to expand its homegrown food manufacturing facility in central Pennsylvania.

“The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is home to a growing biotech industry, and with Purolite’s expansion in Chester County, we are cementing ourselves as one of the leaders in this rapidly expanding field,” said Shapiro. “I’m proud that Pennsylvania won this expansion project against other states, and I’m pleased that we will be the home of Purolite’s first U.S. Biologics Division.

"These types of strategic investments in growing businesses are positioning the Commonwealth as an economic powerhouse, and we will continue to make investments that bring more expansions and good-paying jobs to the Commonwealth.”

Purolite received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $1,037,000 Pennsylvania First grant and was encouraged to apply for the department’s Qualified Manufacturing Innovation and Reinvestment Deduction (QMIRD) program.

“Under Governor Shapiro's leadership, Pennsylvania is aggressively competing with other states to attract and retain businesses,” said DCED secretary Rick Siger. “Life sciences and manufacturing are two of our major industries, and we will continue to solidify our leadership in those areas by investing in more growing businesses like Purolite. This homegrown company’s decision to anchor its U.S. Biologics Division here speaks volumes about what the Commonwealth can offer to businesses.”

Construction on Purolite’s new facility is underway, and phase 1 is expected to be completed by the first half of 2025.