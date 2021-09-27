Pennsylvania opens up $655 million in grants for child care providers

The announcement by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services came Monday with funds from President Biden's American rescue plan.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services announced their plans to distribute $655 million in funds to child care providers in the commonwealth on Monday.

The funding comes from President Joe Biden's American rescue plan.

Licensed child care providers can now apply for grants that can be used to cover almost any expense needed to continue operations and fight the impacts of COVID-19.

DHS officials say the funding will help stabilize Pennsylvania's child care industry.

"This is an unprecedented amount of funding that we hope and believe will help these businesses and non-profit organizations, sure up their finances, recruit and retain early childhood educators and build capacity to serve more children," said DHS Acting Secretary of Human Services Meg Snead. "Especially in communities where working families are struggling to access affordable childcare providers"

Funding is available for child care providers with a license in good standing and that have been open since March 11, 2021, or will reopen by the end of September.

