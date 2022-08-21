OSHA calling on employers to protect workers after alarming amount of workplace fatalities in south central Pa.

21 workplace fatalities have been reported across the 14-county south central Pennsylvania region covered by OSHA Harrisburg office since October 2021.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Almost one month after a 53-year-old Harrisburg man was killed in a chicken barn collapse at Hillandale Farms in Tyrone Township, Adams County, the wreckage remains.

It’s just one of the staggering 21 workplace fatalities that have occurred across south central Pennsylvania since October of last year.

“Every single workplace fatality is an absolute tragedy but when you reach such a profound number like that, it really takes on a different light," said Kevin Chambers, director of OSHA's Harrisburg office.

According to OSHA, many of these fatal incidents were preventable.

They range in circumstances, from workers being crushed by equipment to others being electrocuted.

Five of the reported deaths are also attributed to COVID-19.

“It’s not the same exact industry with the same exact causal factors involved," said Chambers. "In fact, there’s been quite a difference between most of them.”

Nonetheless, it's an alarming trend that has the federal agency calling on employers to do more to fulfill their legal responsibility to protect workers.

“We’re asking that south central Pennsylvania employers take the time to evaluate their workplace, take a look at their health and safety programs," explained Chambers. "If they find hazards, fix them. Talk to your employees, see what they’re encountering.”

Chambers says they want to spare families, friends, and other community members heartbreak.

“You’re losing a friend, a neighbor, you’re losing your fishing buddy, you’re losing a Girl Scout leader," he said. "There’s a wide-ranging effect in the community when somebody doesn’t come home from work.”