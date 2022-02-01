Molson Coors in a math battle with Budweiser brewer in low-cal beer fight

Molson Coors, which won't be advertising in the Super Bowl, chided A-B for its 80-calories boast, saying that its Miller64 has 16 fewer calories.

ST. LOUIS — There's a battle a-brewin' between Molson Coors Beverage Co. and Belgium-based Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) over the two breweries' low-calorie beer offerings.

Chicago-based Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP) has been brewing its 64-calorie beer since 2008, when it was introduced as MGD Light 64. In 2012, the company changed the brand name to Miller64. The Molson Coors product contains two carbohydrates.

On Monday, Anheuser-Busch, which has its North American headquarters in St. Louis, began sales of its new Bud Light Next beer across the country. It is advertised as having zero carbohydrates and 80 calories. Viewers of Sunday's Super Bowl will see a new commercial for the beer, which can be seen here.

"Ten years in the making, Bud Light Next is brewed for today’s 21+ consumers who have long desired a beer that breaks the barriers of a traditional lager and offers the sessionability and stats of a seltzer. In addition to offering zero carbs, the new super crisp light beer boasts 80 calories, 4% alcohol by volume, and offers a clean, and refreshing taste," Anheuser-Busch said Monday in a statement.

Molson Coors, which won't be advertising in the Super Bowl, fired back on Monday, chiding A-B for its 80-calories boast, saying that its Miller64 has 16 fewer calories.