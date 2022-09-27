McDonald's Happy Meals aren't just for kids anymore

The boxes come with either a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, fries, a drink and — most importantly — a toy!

INDIANAPOLIS — McDonald's iconic Happy Meal is no longer just for kids.

Starting next week, the fast food chain will offer adult Happy Meals as part of a collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market, a popular streetwear brand.

Just like the nostalgic box you remember from childhood, the adult Happy Meal will include a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, french fries, a drink — and the best part — a toy! The toys for grownups include redesigned figurines of McDonald's characters, including Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie, plus a new character named "Cactus Buddy."

tell me ur fave and i’ll tell u mine pic.twitter.com/msuxetDvws — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 27, 2022

The Cactus Plant Flea Market Boxes will be available starting Monday, Oct. 3, for a limited time while supplies last. They can be ordered in the restaurant, drive-thru or via the McDonald's app. There is no word yet on how much they will cost.