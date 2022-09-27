x
Business

McDonald's Happy Meals aren't just for kids anymore

The boxes come with either a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, fries, a drink and — most importantly — a toy!
Credit: McDonald's USA, LLC
What’s a boxed meal at McDonald’s without a surprise inside? Open it up to find one of four collectible figurines made just for the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box – Grimace®, the Hamburglar®, and Birdie® are back and are now joined by Cactus Buddy!, exclusively within the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box.

INDIANAPOLIS — McDonald's iconic Happy Meal is no longer just for kids.

Starting next week, the fast food chain will offer adult Happy Meals as part of a collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market, a popular streetwear brand. 

Just like the nostalgic box you remember from childhood, the adult Happy Meal will include a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, french fries, a drink — and the best part — a toy! The toys for grownups include redesigned figurines of McDonald's characters, including Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie, plus a new character named "Cactus Buddy."

The Cactus Plant Flea Market Boxes will be available starting Monday, Oct. 3, for a limited time while supplies last. They can be ordered in the restaurant, drive-thru or via the McDonald's app. There is no word yet on how much they will cost.

Boxes ordered on the McDonald's app will also enter customers into a sweepstakes to win custom Cactus Plant Flea Market merchandise featuring McDonald's, from shirts to a Grimace chair. 

