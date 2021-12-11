McDonald's CEO faces criticism over text messages on Chicago's gun violence

CEO Chris Kempczinski sent messages to Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot over the city's gun violence.

CHICAGO — The CEO of McDonald's is facing criticism over text messages he sent to Chicago's mayor about the city's gun violence issue.

According to the Associated Press, the messages seemed to reveal CEO Chris Kempczinski blamed the death of two children on their parents, in texts that were sent to Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The messages came after Kempczinski met with Mayor Lightfoot in April about a seven-year-old Black girl who was shot in a McDonald's drive-thru lane, and a 13-year-old Latino boy shot by Chicago police, the Associated Press reports.

The exchange went public on social media in October after an American activist living in Canada made a Freedom of Information Act request while working with Chicago-based transparency group Lucy Parsons Lab.

A coalition of community groups protested outside of the Chicago headquarters on Thursday, and were calling for Kempczinski's resignation.

The protests have been going on for days, though, with many organizations calling the texts insensitive.

They're also demanding the CEO establish a $200 million fund over four years to help improve the city of Chicago.