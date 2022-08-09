New Starbucks location planned for Lancaster's Greenfield shopping center

The 2,500-square-foot location will feature a drive-thru area for up to 16 vehicles and outdoor patio dining. It is set to open by summer 2023.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A new Starbucks coffee shop will open next year on Greenfield Road in Lancaster, according to High Real Estate Group.

The real estate developer said it recently signed a lease for a new, 2,500-square-foot restaurant, which will be located at 525 Greenfield Road, near the Route 30 exit ramp.

The store will be located across the street from a Sheetz convenience store, near the Costco location in the Greenfield Shopping Center.

“We’re thrilled for this new addition to the Greenfield community,” said Mike Lorelli, Sr. Vice President of Commercial Asset Management, High Associates Ltd. “A high-quality coffee shop is the most frequently requested amenity by all stakeholders in Greenfield, and we’re happy we can bring it to fruition.”

Greenfield Architects has completed the design drawings for the one-story Starbucks building shell.

Highlights of the new building include a drive-thru lane with space for up to 16 cars, an outdoor dining patio with a pergola and outdoor furniture, a bike rack, and large storefront windows to let natural light into the retail space -- with canvas canopies for summer shade.

High Construction Company was selected as the general contractor for the project.