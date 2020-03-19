Kohl's temporarily closing all US stores in response to coronavirus

Customers will still be able to make purchases online using the Kohl's website or mobile app. The stores will be closed at least until April 1.

NORFOLK, Va. — Another retailer is closing its doors in an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Kohl's announced it will be temporarily closing all of its stores nationwide beginning Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m. local time.

“To demonstrate our support of the efforts underway to contain the spread of the coronavirus, we are closing all Kohl’s stores through at least April 1. We will support store associates with two calendar weeks of pay,” Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, said in a news release.

Customers can still make purchases through Kohls.com and the Kohl's App.