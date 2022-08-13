Lawsuits filed against KIA and Hyundai claim cars are too easy to steal

A viral Tik Tok video of "the KIA Boyz" demonstrated how easy the South Korean-made cars are to steal.

OREGON, USA — A popular Tik Tok trend has resulted in class action lawsuits being filed against KIA and Hyundai. In a viral post on the platform a user asked two masked and hooded men to explain how they steal the cars. The duo, since dubbed "The KIA Boyz," explain how they can steal a brand new KIA or Hyundai in less than 10 minutes — using nothing but a screw driver and a USB charging cable.

Since the video was uploaded, countless owners of the South Korean made vehicles have been victimized. Residents from Wisconsin filed a suit in 2021, and since then vehicle owners from Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky and Texas have joined on.

The plaintiffs in the case allege that the companies knowingly produced vehicles that are "easy to steal, unsafe and worth less than they should be."

KIA released a statement in response, saying:

"KIA America is aware of the rise in vehicle thefts of a subset of trim levels. All 2022 models and trims have an immobilizer applied either at the beginning of the year or as a running change. All KIA vehicles for sale in the U.S. meet or exceed Federal motor Vehicle Safety Standards."

One suit filed in Southern Iowa District Court claims that the companies “admit there is a theft and safety problem with these vehicles but refuses to fix them, compensate consumers or otherwise take actions” to remedy the issue.

However, it is important to note that only vehicles with physical keys can be stolen using this method. Models that have "touch to start" features or digital keys are not affected.

According to court documents, attorneys for the auto makers claim that "warranties do not cover situations in which a vehicle owner or lessee simply prefers an alternative material or an alternative design, as a different preference is not a defect — the so-called defect at issue here — the possibility of theft — is simply not covered by either Kia or Hyundai’s express warranty."

The issue is caused by a lack of an "immobilizer system" which is a piece of hardware that keeps the engine from starting unless the proper key is recognized. This means that mainly 2011-2021 KIA's and Hyundai's manufactured between 2015 and 2021 are being targeted.