Deere and beer | Busch Light collabs with John Deere for limited-edition cans

Busch and John Deere will both donate $1 to farmers for every specialty pack of booze sold.

NEW YORK — Agricultural equipment manufacturer John Deere is partnering with Busch Light on limited-edition beer cans featuring its iconic green tractor with the goal of assisting America's farmers experiencing hard times.

As part of the "For the Farmers" campaign, Busch said it will be donating $1 from every 24- and 30-pack of the specialty booze purchased to nonprofit Farm Rescue, for a total of up to $100,000. Deere pledged to match Busch's donation to the nonprofit.

Farm Rescue, according to its website, is an organization that provides planting, haying, harvesting and livestock-feeding assistance to farm and France families affected by major injury, illness or a natural disaster. Since its launch in 2005, Farm Rescue has helped more than 800 families in North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Montana, Minnesota and Kansas.

Arriving soon to a store near you! Huge THANKS to @JohnDeere and @BuschBeer for the overwhelming support of our mission and highlighting the importance of American agriculture!#ForTheFarmers #BeAFarmRescuer pic.twitter.com/7DZiY4kVlm — Farm Rescue (@FarmRescueOrg) May 9, 2022

🚨 BRAND NEW BEERE GEAR 🚨



Shop our @BuschBeer X John Deere Collection 👉 https://t.co/b82Mr0VqEK pic.twitter.com/UoLr14p6TH — Shop Beer Gear (@ShopBeerGearUS) May 9, 2022

The “For the Farmers” cans and merchandise will be available to purchase through July 3. To find a store near you that sells Busch Light, click/tap here.

But the partnership between Deere and Busch doesn’t stop there. The companies will also host a Cornfield Cornhole event Saturday, May 21 in Big Bend, Wisconsin, to help bring awareness about the needs of farmers.

According to Busch, the event will feature a tractor pull, a cornhole competition, a giant “For the Farmers” catapult that will fling hay bales into an oversized cornhole board, Wisconsin food trucks and – of course – Busch Light!

Reserve tickets for the Cornfield Cornhole event here.

