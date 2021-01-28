Hobby Lobby discontinuing 40% off coupon in February

The popular coupon will no longer be offered in stores and online, beginning Feb. 28.

INDIANAPOLIS — All good things must come to an end.

Hobby Lobby will be discontinuing its 40 percent off coupon in stores and online, beginning Feb. 28.

The arts and crafts store confirmed the news Wednesday in a Facebook comment on one of its posts after someone asked about the change.

"By making this decision, we are intensifying our efforts to discount thousands of items every day. This will offer a better value instead of providing a discount on only one item with the coupon," Hobby Lobby wrote in the comment.

The coupon can be found at the top right of Hobby Lobby's website, as well as in their mobile app. It only applies for one item at regular price and can be used once per day per customer.

"It is always our intent to provide you with beyond compare service, great prices and the best selection. We appreciate your understanding during this period of transition and thank you for your continued business," Hobby Lobby wrote in the comment.