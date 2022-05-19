Harley-Davidson halts vehicle production for two weeks

The announcement caused the company's stock to tumble, falling more than 8% on Thursday.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Harley-Davidson plant in Springettsbury Township is quiet, and it will stay that way for at least the next two weeks.

The motorcycle giant announced it is temporarily halting all vehicle production at both its York County and Milwaukee facilities.

Harley-Davidson's corporate office, as well as local dealerships, declined interviews on Thursday.

The company would not say how many employees are affected by the temporary suspension, only releasing the following statement:

"Yesterday, Harley-Davidson, Inc. ("Harley-Davidson") (NYSE:HOG) took the decision to suspend all vehicle assembly and shipments (excluding LiveWire) for a two-week period. This decision, taken out of an abundance of caution, is based on information provided by a third-party supplier to Harley-Davidson late on Tuesday (5/17) concerning a regulatory compliance matter relating to the supplier's component part."

The announcement caused Harley-Davidson stock to tumble on Thursday, with shares falling more than 8% to their lowest point in the last year.

The temporary suspension does not impact the company's line of electric LiveWire bikes.