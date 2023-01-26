Goodyear set to announce 'restructuring actions' on Friday

Goodyear, one of the world's largest tire companies, employs 72,000 people worldwide and is one of Northeast Ohio's largest employers.

AKRON, Ohio — UPDATE | Goodyear has announced they are cutting approximately 5% of their salaried staff globally -- which is roughly 500 jobs. You can read the full update and company statement HERE.

Original story before the announcement was revealed:

Akron-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has told 3News that it will announce what it calls "restructuring actions" on Friday.

There is no official word yet on if that will include layoffs or which facilities might be affected.

On Wednesday, Goodyear announced that it will report fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, Feb. 8, followed by an investor conference call the following morning.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reports that the company is also the focus of a federal grand jury investigation in Los Angeles regarding its recreational vehicle tires that the government blames for crashes that killed eight people and injured dozens of others. Goodyear says there’s no safety defect with the tires, adding that it recalled them last year to address risks that happen when they are underinflated or overloaded.

