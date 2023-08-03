FedEx to close location in York County

The FedEx Supply Chain at 115 Willow Springs Lane in York will close on Sept. 30, according to a WARN Notice on the Department of Labor & Industry's website.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — FedEx will close one of its York County facilities, according to a WARN Notice on the Department of Labor & Industry's website.

The FedEx Supply Chain Inc. at 115 Willow Springs Lane in York will close on Sept. 30. The notice says 220 people will be affected.

According to its website, "As a service of FedEx Logistics, FedEx Supply Chain provides industry expertise in technology, healthcare, retail, consumer, and industrial markets and offers warehousing and distribution solutions, e-commerce fulfillment, forward and reverse logistics capabilities, and value-added services."