x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business

FedEx to close location in York County

The FedEx Supply Chain at 115 Willow Springs Lane in York will close on Sept. 30, according to a WARN Notice on the Department of Labor & Industry's website.
Credit: monticellllo - stock.adobe.com

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — FedEx will close one of its York County facilities, according to a WARN Notice on the Department of Labor & Industry's website.

The FedEx Supply Chain Inc. at 115 Willow Springs Lane in York will close on Sept. 30. The notice says 220 people will be affected.

According to its website, "As a service of FedEx Logistics, FedEx Supply Chain provides industry expertise in technology, healthcare, retail, consumer, and industrial markets and offers warehousing and distribution solutions, e-commerce fulfillment, forward and reverse logistics capabilities, and value-added services." 

FOX43 reached out to FedEx for comment but did not receive a response as of the publication of this article.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Major trucking company ceases operations

Before You Leave, Check This Out