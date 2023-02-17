Department of Labor announces $6 million in funding for at-risk businesses in Pennsylvania

The funding will support Rapid Response Services to stabilize at-risk businesses or attract buyers that would maintain an at-risk company’s workforce.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Acting Secretary Nancy Walker today announced funding to support at-risk businesses and their employees.

The $6 million, available through Statewide Layoff Aversion Program funding, will support Rapid Response Services to stabilize at-risk businesses or attract buyers that would maintain an at-risk company’s workforce.

The commonwealth's Rapid Response Services allow early intervention and re-employment for businesses and their employees affected by a permanent closure, mass layoff or natural or other disaster that results in significant job loss. Supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, these services provide job retention resources for potentially dislocated workers, helping them to find employment as soon as possible, while also preventing loss of income and economic uncertainty.

“When workers lose jobs with family-sustaining pay and benefits, it can destabilize entire communities,” Walker said. “Rapid Response Services are critical to minimizing the impacts of mass layoffs and closures, so that Pennsylvania communities and families have a real opportunity to rebound. Likewise, with this grant funding, L&I will prioritize early intervention services aimed at preventing layoffs whenever possible.”

L&I says organizations with the experience and expertise to advance their goal of developing and using Pennsylvania’s existing workforce development system to prevent layoffs and help at-risk businesses are eligible to apply for the funding.

Applicants should also be able to:

Create partnerships to coordinate the design of the project

Develop and implement an appropriate budget

Deliver services

Collect and report performance management measures

Coordinate and evaluate the activities of the project

Statewide Layoff Aversion Program applications can be found here and are due by 4 p.m. on April 3.