Harrisburg brewery announces closure, citing COVID-19

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County brewery announced its permanent closure on Monday.

Newfangled Brew Works, located on 8001 Union Station Boulevard in Lower Paxton Township made a post on Facebook to announce it will be closing its doors on Sunday, Aug. 14 after almost four years in business.

Co-owner of the brewery Adam Cole released a statement to Breweries in Pa. about the closure.

"The Pa. COVID response greatly damaged the business. Between the decreased business and ever-increasing costs to operate, we're closing."

Special pricing on merch and beer will start Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the restaurant.

In a Facebook post, patrons are encouraged to visit the staff for one final week of "beer and laughs."