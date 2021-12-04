Chick2Chick 'chirps' about the booming housing market

"Fix It. Stage It. Sell It," is the tagline of the podcast's newest episode.

YORK, Pa. — On this week's episode of "Chick2Chick," the chicks "chirp" about the booming housing market, and what homeowners can do to get their houses in selling shape.

According to Flora Posteraro, the housing market is "red hot." The chicks spoke with a realtor, Michelle Nestor, to learn about why this is, and what homeowners can do to get their houses ready to sell.

Apparently, within the first seven seconds of a potential buyer entering a home, what they see and what they smell are both major factors in whether they sign. Posteraro suggested baking cookies or lighting a candle to help make sure your house smells its best.

The chicks also spoke about what they would do to each other's houses to get them sold. They said that employing the help of a realtor like Nestor to "fix, stage, and sell" the home, is vital. Fixing all the little things that could break and decorating it nicely is the key to selling a home, the chicks said.

