Free food, possible pay increase and transportation for those who get COVID-19 vaccine

Most of these companies cite bringing an end to the pandemic as the main reason for offering these incentives to the public and their employees.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — While there are the scientific benefits of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, several businesses across the United States are offering additional incentives to encourage Americans to get their shots.

From food to money and time off, major companies are offering their employees and the public alike items that they believe will speed up the vaccination process.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is offering anyone with proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine a free doughnut a day for the rest of 2021.

Ride-share companies Lyft and Uber are both offering free or discounted transportation to and from vaccination appointments.

Target is "providing up to four hours of pay (two hours for each vaccine dose) to team members when they get their vaccines," according to a press release. The company is also providing U.S. team members with free Lyft rides to and from their vaccine appointments.

AT&T is giving employees up to four hours of paid time off per dose, according to Business Insider. McDonald's is paying its employees for four hours of work for receiving the vaccine. Starbucks is offering workers two hours of pay per dose and recently joined the ranks of companies such as Costco and Microsoft in offering assistance to Washington state's vaccination drive, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Darden Restaurants, the parent company of restaurants such as Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, and Bahama Breeze is offering employees four hours of paid time off, according to Fox Business. Petco is offering employees a one-time payment of $75 for getting vaccinated.