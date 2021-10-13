Bass Pro Shops begins two-day hiring event in Dauphin County

The Harrisburg location is looking to hire more than three dozen permanent and seasonal employees.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Many businesses are having a tough time finding enough workers to fill open positions. It's an issue being seen at businesses here in the Commonwealth and across the nation.

Bass Pro Shops in Dauphin County has more than three dozen positions open both full and part-time. To get positions filled, Bass Pro Shops is holding a two-day hiring event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

You can apply in advance, or walk into a store to apply. More information on careers at Bass Pro Shops can be found here.