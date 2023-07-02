'BBQ Dad' energy: How one photo could get you $1,000

According to Casino.org, "you don't have to be a dad, dude, or that good of a cook to participate."

TEXAS, USA — Forget "Kiss The Cook." It's time to PAY the cook!

A company is looking to serve $1,000 to the best "BBQ Dad" in the country, and they're calling on the most fashionable BBQ masters to step up to the plate.

Casino.org opened up submissions for their "Red, White & BBQ" contest on Friday and they will remain open until July 9 at 9:59 p.m. CST.

While the company is looking for the best "BBQ Dad" outfit, they say they are not just looking for a dad that can barbecue.

"Let’s get things straight – you don’t have to be a dad, dude, or that good of a cook to participate," the site reads. "We just want to see how you rock your grill garb! We’re putting on a photo contest where you should pose in your BBQ’s best to show off your dad-inspired duds."

All you have to do is get a picture of your "BBQ Dad" outfit, upload the photo to the submission form and fill in all of the required information.