Orioles fans, prospective employees invited to Thursday job fair

BALTIMORE — The Orioles are inviting fans and prospective employees to join the gameday staff for this year’s 30th anniversary season.

The event will kick off on Thursday, Feb. 17 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Oriole Park and the team is searching to fill a number of customer service and operational positions. The Orioles specified multiple departments will participate in the hiring event, including event staff, guest services, first aid, grounds crew and box office.

The job fair, which includes on-site interviews and on-the-spot hiring, will take place on the Oriole Park Club Level with access through the Home Plate Plaza. Free parking is available for all participants in Lot A.

“All attending individuals who complete an application will receive free giveaways and be eligible to win prizes at the event. In addition, if hired, all Orioles game day staff will be eligible to win an all-inclusive trip for two to the 2022 All-Star Game in Los Angeles, and will have an opportunity to access exclusive employee-only meet and greets with Orioles players and coaches during the season,” the Orioles specified in their release.

The team also said that all members of the Orioles gameday staff will receive competitive wages, attendance bonuses, schedule flexibility, free game tickets, free uniforms, and free parking. Since opening in 1992, Oriole Park has employed nearly 2,500 individuals annually through seasonal, part-time, and full-time opportunities.