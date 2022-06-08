AYCINC Back 2 School Event offers school supplies in Harrisburg

All You Can Inc. (AYCINC) set up at Radnor Sports Park to hand out free school supplies for the Harrisburg community.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Summer is in its final stretch, which means its time for back-to-school shopping. With inflation on the minds of many families, this season could prove to be difficult.

However, All You Can Inc. (AYCINC) has a solution for many Harrisburg families.

The non-profit organization hosted its 6th annual "Back 2 School" event for the Harrisburg community.

This year, Ralph Rodriguez, the executive director of the AYCINC, knew it was even more necessary.

“A lot of our family's resources are expanded or exhausted, and they have to make a decision between a light bill or a bookbag," said Rodriguez, "We’d hate for any family to feel that way.”

Rodriquez and his team distributed 500 new bookbags and school supplies for the event held at Radnor Sports Park on Aug 6. Many of the organizers were surprised about the large turnout.

"It makes your heart pound," said Bear Murray, one of the organizers, "Ralph Rodriguez set up an Eventbrite where you could register for this, and there was over 200 registered in the first hour that he had it up."

The event was also filled with free haircuts, face paintings, food, music and a bouncy house.

Cicely Carter was one of the parents that showed up to Radnor Sports Park. She noticed the benefits that today had on her community.

"Kids that cant get a bookbag, can come up here and get a bookbag, come get something to eat, can come have fun for the day and go home and be grateful that they could get to do something for the day... because a lot of kids can't,” said Carter.

When the school year starts, Rodriguez believes that the free school supplies will have a lasting impact.

"You'd be amazed what a book bag and supplies could do for a students self-confidence," said Rodriguez.

"When they walk into that building, they will feel better, and that means they will learn better."